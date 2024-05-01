Hunter x Hunter return teased by creator Yoshihiro Togashi

Hunter x Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi’s recent tweet teases the manga’s return in the near future.

Hunter x Hunter is considered as one of the best and most influential manga of all time. Debuting in 1999, the manga went on to produce two iconic anime shows based on the story. However, Togashi’s health conditions led the manga to go on frequent hiatus in the latter years.

After the manga’s indefinite hiatus was announced in 2022, fans were worried the series would never reach its conclusion. Though it’s still unclear whether the manga will be finished, Hunter x Hunter might actually return soon. In his latest tweet, Togashi posted a picture of the manga page he’s currently working on, with the caption appearing to state that it’s for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 405.

“No. 405 is available. Moon healing escalation!” the caption reads. Curiosly, Moon Healing Escalation is a healing ability from Sailor Moon, perhaps suggesting some level of recovery.

The post has generated a massive wave in the fandom and the fans are now more hyped than ever for the upcoming chapter. It’s been more than a year since the last chapter was released, with Hunter x Hunter Chapter 400 coming out in December 2022.

The hiatus after Chapter 400 was a major one and it seemed like the manga might not ever end properly. Togashi’s poor health made it impossible for him to keep working on the manga. Even then, nothing was officially announced.

However, there was also a possibility that Hunter x Hunter would return, especially after one of Togashi’s tweets last year. In October 2023, Togashi tweeted a picture of a blank manga page, teasing the start of Chapter 401. The image confirmed that the author hadn’t given up on the manga and was still working on it.

But there was no update after that. It led to many believing that Togashi couldn’t keep working on the chapter due to his health. The theory was solidified even more when Togashi revealed the possible ending of Hunter x Hunter, citing he might not be able to see it through to the end.

Hunter x Hunter fans had almost given up on getting more chapters after that. But Togashi’s recent tweet confirms that the Hunter x Hunter would indeed return with Chapter 401. The chapter may even be released this year or maybe in 2025. Neither Togashi nor his editor have spoken about the release of the chapter yet.

While fans are hoping that the manga’s serialization would return to its original regular schedule, that might not be the case. Given Togashi’s health, Chapter 401 might be the sole chapter we get this year. However, after such a long hiatus, it’d be enough for the fans just to have Hunter x Hunter return.