Hunter x Hunter returns with Volume 37 following three-year hiatus

The official Weekly Shounen Jump Twitter account announced Hunter x Hunter manga returns on October 24, breaking the author’s three year long hiatus from the series.

Hunter x Hunter is an iconic manga from the golden era of Shounen, created by Yoshihiro Togashi in 1998.

The series received two very successful anime adaptations and has amassed a committed fan base. Though Hunter x Hunter is widely acclaimed, it suffers from one big weakness: the manga takes infamously long hiatuses.

Delighting fans world wide, the official weekly Shounen Jump Twitter announced Hunter x Hunter manga will be making a return in 2022.

Hunter X Hunter reveals return following three-year pause

According to hunterpedia, the Hunter x Hunter manga has been on hiatus for over three years now, with it’s last update having occurred August 6, 2019. Over three years later, the Hunter x Hunter manga returns to Shounen Jump’s weekly publications.

Roughly translated, Shounen Jump’s official Twitter account stated “the Serialization of ‘Hunter x Hunter’ resumes in ‘Weekly Shounen Jump’ no 47, releasing on October 24.”

Since Yoshihiro Togashi works at his own pace, it’s difficult to predict the exact Hunter x Hunter manga schedule. It may release at a routine weekly schedule, or it may take multiple weeks or months between chapters.

The return of the Hunter x Hunter manga is huge news. After all, if the manga progresses through the story enough, it may provide enough source material to warrant the continuation of the Hunter x Hunter anime – which was discontinued in 2014 after 148 episodes.

It may take years before we see more of the anime, but it is worth keeping an eye on. If the Bleach anime can return years after it was discontinued, then so can the Hunter x Hunter anime.