Hunter X Hunter author reveals manga’s ending for heartbreaking reason

Hunter X Hunter manga has been on several hiatuses occasionally because of the authors’ health conditions. In a recent interview, Togashi broke his silence, and honestly, the latest announcement didn’t come as good news for the fandom.

Hunter X Hunter is a popular manga series that has been running since 1998, but its release schedule has not been consistent since 2006. That’s because Yoshihiro Togashi’s health started deteriorating. Despite the manga going on several breaks, there is no denying that the loyal fanbase hasn’t lost interest.

The renowned series has entertained us for a long time and continues to do the same. However, seeing his health condition getting worse, Togashi came up with a few ending ideas that he revealed in his latest interview.

Even though the official interview will be released on November 21, 2023, the leaks have already emerged on social media, and here’s everything you should know about it.

Togashi reveals Hunter X Hunter’s ending in case he passes away

Togashi has devised three different endings for Hunter X Hunter: A, B, and C. The author stated that the first ending will be liked by 50% of the fandom and disliked by 20%. According to him, this is not the most satisfactory rating, but he will be relieved if his work reaches up to this level. Concept B will see the likers and the dislikers divided equally, C will see the majority of fans showing disappointment while only 10% will be satisfied with it. Interestingly, this is not it, as there is a twist in the story.

Togashi wants a chance where he does not have to choose any of the aforementioned scenarios, so he has also worked on an additional ending, D, that he has already discarded. But he eagerly wants the series to get this ending if he meets his dark fate before giving a proper conclusion to the story.

Well, Togashi didn’t talk about the A, B, and C concepts in detail, but surprisingly, he revealed the plot of the discarded one. Since the author won’t use the D ending, there’s no risk of spoiling the story for the fandom by revealing it. So, here’s the story:

A girl is standing near a lake, and she is looking to hunt the Lake Lord. She is none other than the granddaughter of our beloved Gon. After lifting the Lake Lord on her shoulders, she asks her mother to stop pressurizing her to become a hunter. Her mom turns to her father, saying that Jin currently wants to be there with them and never leave the island, but she is sure that her mindset will be changed one day. The ending will also see Gon as a strong hunter, and we will also be able to meet some of the new faces.

