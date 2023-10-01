Hunter x Hunter creator has announced the manga’s return

Popular manga and anime Hunter x Hunter seems set to return, if some certain tweets have anything to say.

Popular manga Hunter x Hunter has been on and off hiatus for a number of months, to the point where fans are never surprised by any turn of events anymore, even when series creator Yoshihiro Togashi announced an indefinite hiatus earlier this year to prioritise his health.

The series follows this synopsis: “Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito’s protests, Gon decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren’t devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive…”

And now, it looks like Hunter x Hunter is on its way back, as some specific tweets are hinting towards Yoshihiro Togashi returning to his desk.

Yoshihiro Togashi puts hints on his Twitter

Just today, Togashi has posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) giving fans a behind the scene look at his job of a mangaka. However, what made fans really excited was that the post featured draft papers for Hunter x Hunter, and the caption of the photo stated, “Start over.”

Togashi’s previous return to form was at the end of 2022, rolling out around ten chapters before going back into hiatus. Considering his usual turn around time, we could be looking at the Hunter x Hunter manga returning by the new year. Though for now, this tweet is the only information we have.

Hunter x Hunter has previously gone years without any updates, but Togashi has been adamant in the past that despite his personal health issues he is determined to complete the story of Gon’s journey. So hopefully we will be seeing more of these beloved characters in the manga’s future, and perhaps even more anime episodes.

