Hunter x Hunter creator Togashi keeps teasing imminent return

Anthony McGlynn
Gon Freecss in Hunter x HunterCrunchyroll

Hunter x Hunter is getting closer and closer to coming back, as creator Yoshihiro Togashi continues to tease what’s looking increasingly like a finished chapter.

Hunter x Hunter has been on indefinite hiatus since late 2022, when Chapter 400 was released. Due to ongoing health issues, Yoshihiro has struggled to maintain a regular schedule with ongoing chapters, posting sporadic updates on what’s happening.

Until recently, that is. Since May 1, 2024, Yoshihiro has posted six teases of his progress on Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401. These have all included the same thing: number pages of gridded paper for manga, implying that he’s getting things done.

Going from his latest post, on May 6, 2024 at time of writing, 17 pages of Gon and his friends are ready to go. No release window has been provided for the upcoming chapter of Hunter x Hunter, but fans are devouring the more routine updates.

The replies are full of celebratory memes, as people feel the relief at getting more of the treasured story. Ultimately, hearing from Yoshihiro is enough at present, given his condition.

Hunter x Hunter has enjoyed considerable acclaim over the years. Two anime shows have been made from the story, the second, premiering in 2011, being one of the best anime ever.

Although we’re almost certainly getting more manga soon, a return in the anime is probably unlikely. The last season ended neatly in 2019, concluding an eight-year run at that point.

But who knows – if you’d asked me a year ago if we’d get any more Hunter x Hunter at all, I’d have been skeptical. Check out our guides to My Hero Academia in order and Demon Slayer in order if you want to dig into more expansive franchises.

