How to Watch Spice & Wolf reboot – what time is it out?

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is about to make its anime debut – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

The Spice and the Wolf anime is getting a reboot in Spring 2024. Based on Isuna Hasekura’s Spice & Wolf, the new anime will tell the story of Kraft Lawrence and his meeting with the wolf-diety Holo. Lawrence, a traveling merchant, finds Holo sleeping in his cart.

She bargains with the merchant to take her along on his travels in exchange for sharing her wisdom of “Holo the Wisewolf” and increasing his profits.

Thus, Lawrence’s life turns upside down after taking along an ancient wolf. The original anime debuted in 2008, but it didn’t adapt the entire story, which is why Spice and Wolf is getting a reboot.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf premiere on April 2, 2024. The episodes will be broadcast on Japan TV networks every Tuesday at 1:30 am JST. The episodes will be available on a global streaming platform after the broadcast. The streaming timing has yet to be announced. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

Where to Watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf will be available on Crunchyroll starting April 2.

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

According to the official website of the anime, the synopsis reads: “Kraft Lawrence, a young peddler, spends his days selling goods from town to town, with a horse as his partner to pull his cart. One day, he visits a small village surrounded by golden wheat fields and meets a beautiful girl with ears and a tail. My name is Holo.

”Holo, who calls herself the Wise Wolf,” is the embodiment of the wolf that rules over fertility. She hears her desire to return to her hometown of Yoitsu Forest, which is supposed to be far north, and Lawrence and Holo become companions on a business trip heading north. However, the peddler’s journey is full of unexpected ups and downs… The carriage carrying the lonely peddler and the lonely wolf now begins to run noisily.

If you want to know more about upcoming Spring 2024 anime, check out our list of the 15 best upcoming anime. You can also check out the complete schedule of all the upcoming movies and series.