Dragon Ball Daima reportedly “inspired” by Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer

A new Dragon Ball anime series is finally coming in 2024 with Dragon Ball Daima – and it turns out that Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer could play a factor in the show’s “inspiration.”

Dragon Ball Daima was officially announced at New York Comic Con after weeks of leaks building up to the big reveal.

The series will see Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and the rest of the Z fighters transform back into kids, and go on a quest in order to become adults again while fighting off new enemies.

Although the show appears to be aimed at a younger audience and may not feature DBZ-like gore, it turns out the series could be drawing influence from more mature series.

Dragon Ball Daima will be influenced by Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, insider ‘AnimeAjay’ revealed new details about the upcoming Dragon Ball series and its production.

For instance, the leaker reported that fans can expect major players from Dragon Quest Dai to make appearances as key animators.

Toei Dragon Ball Daima will feature the return of kid Goku.

According to AnimeAjay, while indeed the series is targeted toward younger viewers, there will still be “dramatic moments” with a couple of wildly successful anime providing inspiration.

“Production documents state Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer as sources of inspiration,” he explained.

The insider would later provide additional context, revealing that “The inspiration refers to the production values and meeting that quality was a goal established back during Dai’s production, as well.”

With so much care going into Daima, it’s clear that it won’t face the same production and animation issues of Dragon Ball Super.

We’re still a year away from Daima’s release, but expect plenty more details to surface in the months ahead as Dragon Ball finally makes its anime return.