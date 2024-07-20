Dragon Ball Daima is missing a major character, but fans think it’s for good reason

Dragon Ball Daima is coming this October, and so far one major character has been missing from promotion, leading to all sorts of speculation.

Dragon Ball Daima might be the biggest upcoming anime of the year, given that it’s the return of an iconic franchise and Akira Toriyama’s last major work in the property following his untimely death. The anime show arrives in October 2024, and seems like it’ll cap off 2024 in epic fashion.

Trailers and images have shown us many of the expected heroes, including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, and more, all in kid form due to a curse. But one is curiosly absent: Gohan, Goku’s first son.

We haven’t seen anything of Gohan thus far, a very unusual detail since he’s generally in the thick of it, tackling whatever villain the Z Fighters are up against. Fans have noticed the trend, and they’re starting to throw around theories.

“Has anyone found it weird or not noticed all that Gohan is nowhere to seen at all with Daima,” one fan says on Twitter. “It would be BS if he’s not even in Daima when his father-in-law is shown as a mini version of himself,” another adds, referring to Mr Satan.

“The dream that Gohan is the only adult in Daima lives on,” a fan posits, suggesting there’s good reason for Goku’s child to be kept offscreen for the time-being.

“So they’re definitely hiding something with Gohan right? Man’s literally the only major Z Fighter that we’ve seen absolutely no sign of thus far, including all his extended family besides Videl,” a Reddit user states, echoing the notion something is going on.

It’s a compelling theory. Gohan somehow avoids whatever dark magic makes everyone else become chibi, making him the de facto babysitter and representative adult for anything that needs to be done in the real world.

As much fits Akira’s style and sense of humor. After all, Dragon Ball has always had a large strain of situational comedy running through it, from the original series to now.

We don’t have long to wait to find out. Have a look at our guides to My Hero Academia: You’re Next and Dandadan for other big releases coming this year.