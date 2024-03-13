Dragon Ball Daima star teases mystery surrounding Goku’s latest transformation

We’re eagerly awaiting Dragon Ball Daima, the return of Goku and the Z Fighters to television after the conclusion of Dragon Ball Super. The show presents a mysterious new enemy, and not even the stars know what’s going to happen.

Dragon Ball Daima shot right to the top of the most anticipated anime shows when it was revealed in late 2023. Not only were we getting more of Goku, Vegeta, and the Z Fighters, but the late Akira Toriyama had a pivotal role in production.

The stakes are a bit lower this time around, with the plot following the heroes getting turned into children by some form of ominous villain. But after the universe-destroying antics of Super, it’s nice to be back in more grounded territory.

We don’t know much beyond that premise, and it turns out the cast doesn’t either. At least, according to one major voice actor.

Goku voice actor doesn’t know what will happen in Dragon Ball Daima

Masako Nozawa, a long-time actor of Goku in the Dragon Ball franchise, has commented on what’s coming in Daima. She mentions she gets excited about seeing Kid Goku again, and notes she’ll be watching to see what happens like the rest of us.

“Goku was so adorable and wonderful! I wonder about the conspiracy behind Goku’s new appearance,” she says. “I’m very curious, but I’m told the details are still a secret! I’ll be waiting for the new anime along with all of you! I hope you look forward to it too!”

Although she is playing coy, there’s also a very good chance she simply doesn’t know yet. Actors are often only given their lines, especially in anime, and even then the scripts might only be available for a certain portion of episodes.

Anime is often produced to extremely tight deadlines, and Masako might have only contributed lines for the first few episodes so far. Thankfully, we don’t have very long to wait, as Dragon Ball Daima is due to arrive this fall. Check out our guides on how to watch Dragon Ball and watch Dragon Ball Z to catch up on the Goku’s journey.

