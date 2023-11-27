Chained Soldier: Release date, cast & more

After being delayed from its original 2023 release window, Chained Soldier’s anime adaptation finally has an official release date. Here is everything you need to know.

Fans of the Chained Soldier manga series were disappointed when its anime adaptation’s release date was delayed from 2023. But the new year is just around the corner, and now, so is the release date.

Takahiro and Yohei Takemura’s Chained Soldier manga first debuted back in 2019 and has gained a growing international following ever since. So, it’s no surprise that it’s getting the anime treatment.

Article continues after ad

After the first two episodes were revealed to a small number of people at Anime NYC 2023, here is all the information we have for Chained Soldier, including release date, cast and trailer.

Article continues after ad

Chained Soldier’s official release date is January 4, 2024.

After months of speculation and disappointment about its official debut, that wait is finally over (or at least almost over). Chained Soldier is due to premiere on January 4 on Tokyo MX.

Chained Soldier plot

So what’s it all about? This dark fantasy action series is definitely not for kids.

Article continues after ad

Set in an alternate version of Japan where monsters known as Shuuki roam and a special peach tree can grant women magical powers, a recent high school graduate, Yuuki Wakura, accidentally enters a monster portal. Inside, he meets Kyouka Uzen, a woman who ate one of these mystical peaches to become the monster-hunting commander of the 7th squad of the Demon Defense Force.

Article continues after ad

Kyouka’s powers work by “enslaving” Shuuki to fight against other Shuuki. However, when Yuuki and Kyouka are cornered, the only way to escape is if she enslaves him. Together, they join forces and fight against the mysterious monsters to save the world.

Article continues after ad

Chained Soldier cast and crew

The Chained Soldier’s full cast list is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Yuuki Wakura voiced by Yuya Hirose

Kyouka Uzen voiced by Akari Kito

Himari Azuma voiced by Yume Miyamoto

Shushu Suruga voiced by Mari Hino

Nei Okawamura voiced by Hina Tachibana

Tenka Izumo voiced by Maaya Uchida

Yachiho Azuma voiced by Nene Hieda

Sahara Wakasa voiced by Reina Ueda

Aoba Wakura voiced by Tomori Kusunoki

Koko Zenibako voiced by Sayaka Senbongi

Naon Yuno voiced by Rina Hidaka

Produced by Seven Arcs, the studio behind Basilisk: The Oka Ninja Scrolls, veteran director Junji Nishimura is overseeing the anime, alongside Goro Kuji. Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Ryota Kano and Akira Kindaichi will write the script and Attack on Titan: The Final Season’s award-winning composer Kohta Yamamoto is behind the musical score.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Chained Soldier

On October 11, 2023, streaming service HIDIVE announced that it acquired rights to Chained Soldier.

As announced on Twitter, Chained Soldier will be simulcast on HIDIVE for an international audience, and the first episodes premiered ahead of the official release date at Anime NYC on November 17.

Article continues after ad

Chained Soldier trailer

A final 30-second trailer was released for Chained Soldier on November 24, 2023.

This new trailer introduces Anti-Demon Corps member Shushu Suruga, who has the incredible ability of being able to shrink or grow specific parts of her body.

And additional full-length trailer was released almost a year ago, in December 2022, displaying more key elements of the plot and introducing us to the main characters.

Article continues after ad

After a relatively slow Fall 2023 season, Winter 2024 will more than make up for it. Make sure to mark your calendar so you don’t miss the premiere of Chained Soldier on HIDIVE.

Article continues after ad

While you’re here, why not check out our other anime coverage here?