Is Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 out this week?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 was supposed to be released on December 26, 2023, but it was delayed. So, can fans look forward to diving into the chapter this week?

Chainsaw Man and Denji became one of the most trending topics on social media following the release of Chapter 151. Such enthusiasm among the fandom was expected, as the devilish hero appeared in his true form after a long wait.

After the hero’s return, we expect the upcoming installment to be gruesome, but with no verifiable spoilers out, it’s hard to say what events will unfold next.

Nevertheless, we’ll learn about the upcoming events when the chapter officially drops.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Here’s the time schedule that fans residing in different locations can follow:

7:00am PST

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm British Time

4:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 recap

Fumiko stares at the Whip Hybrid, who has killed one of her coworkers and has severely injured the others. Before she can release an attack on Barem, Fumiko is grabbed by the Spear Hybrid. When she asks the hybrids how they escaped custody, she learns that while the Public Safety officers were dealing with the Fire Devil, the other hybrids set themselves free.

When Denji calls them monsters, Miri starts explaining that the rampage is done for the well-being of the World. She also provokes Denji to turn into the Chainsaw devil for the sake of the World. On the other side, Nayuta struggles to hold Barem with her chain of command.

The latter manages to hold Nayuta from her throat and asks Denji to step back if he doesn’t want to see her dead. With so many chaotic things happening, Denji sees no option other than pulling the ripcord on his chest. However, as soon as he pulls the cord, he passes out, and Nayuta runs toward him to see if he is okay.

You can check out our other Chainsaw Man coverage here, and our anime content here.