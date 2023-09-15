Blue Lock Chapter 233 Spoilers: Does Hiori find his motivation?

The early spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 232 continue the ongoing match between Ubers and Bastard Munchen. Witnessing the events of the upcoming chapter, it’s safe to say that the readers will definitely jump out of their couches out of excitement.

The 233rd chapter of Blue Lock will focus majorly on Hiori as he finally finds a motive to continue playing soccer. He will also team up with Isagi to win the match, earning the final goal.

In the previous chapter, we saw how Barou overwhelmed every other player on the field, including Isagi and Hiori, with his incredible skills.

However, the early spoilers for the upcoming chapter reveal that the tables will get turned when Isagi and Hiori come up with a perfect tactic that will definitely help them take the upper hand in the ongoing match.

Blue Lock Chapter 233 spoilers tease Hiori’s determination

Blue Lock Chapter 233 is titled ‘Key,’ and it starts with Hiori recalling his past, where we see Hiori’s parents arguing, and the poor boy suddenly falls down. It’s sad to see how his parents were only concerned for his leg and not for his overall well-being. His dad asked if his leg was fine or not.

Hiori starts realizing that it was never him who was loved by his parents but the talent he holds. He also says that until now, he was playing for his parents, and now, he plays only to keep his family together. He also knows that he cannot continue doing it; in fact, he has to find a solid reason to play soccer.

The next panel takes us to another flashback of Hiori, where he is having a conversation with Karasu, who tells him not to get bothered by what others think of him but to trust his own instincts. Karasu also tells him to expect from himself before setting an expectation for others.

Hiori again starts thinking that for him, the word expectation is nothing more than a curse–thanks to his parents, who cursed him to make a career in soccer. And because of that, he couldn’t do anything as he have taken it on his ego, and now he will dedicate his entire life to the game.

Coming back to the match, Hiori is impressed by Barou’s skills and starts admiring him. He says that someone with big ambitions like him should become the number one Striker in the World. So, he decides to help Isagi with his awakening as he believes none other than Isagi deserves to be the World’s no. 1 Striker.

