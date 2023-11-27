Blue Lock: Episode Nagi release date finally confirmed

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi has finally announced its release date in Japan with a brand-new poster.

Following the successful run of Blue Lock Season 1, the anime was renewed for a new season, and a movie based on a spin-off manga was also announced at the same time.

The first season of Blue Lock kicked off by showing Japan’s biggest defeat in soccer, and that’s why the Japan Football Association hired Ego Kenpachi. He comes up with a brilliant idea to help Japan regain its stardom. Well, the season focused primarily on the main protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, and now, it’s time for another character from the Blue Lock universe to get his share of the limelight.

The Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie will cover the events of the spin-off manga featuring Seishiro Nagi, who joined the Blue Lock project as one of the members of Team V. No one noticed his potential until the U-20 match.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will be released in Japan on April 19, 2024.

Its streaming release has yet to be announced, so international fandoms have to wait longer to watch the anticipated anime film. However, it’s expected to drop on Crunchyroll later in the year.

Along with the Japanese release date, the movie received a brand new key visual featuring the main protagonist, Nagi. Besides that, the poster also includes Yoichi Isagi, Kunigami, Reo, Chigiri, Zantetsu Tsurugi, and Bachira. Well, these will be the characters playing pivotal roles in the film.

The spin-off manga, Episode Nagi, came out of the brilliant mind of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and was published in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine for the first time on June 9, 2022. The manga focuses on Nagi’s past life, which no one knows about.

The story of the spin-off series states Nagi is a second-year high school student who does not find excitement in anything. He loves to spend his days like a sloth, but then he comes across Reo, who helps him realize his talent, i.e., playing soccer.

The trailer of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi also shows how Reo stands by Nagi’s side and takes him out of his shell. The film will make us see things from Nagi’s perspective, so we shall be prepared to witness events that have never been seen before in the Blue Lock universe.

