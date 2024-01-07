5 best rage moments in anime

No live-action projects can match the level of the anime series when it comes to visualizing a perfect rage sequence. The below-listed rage moments are good examples to justify that.

Several anime characters come with their unique emotional baggage but it usually is taken over by their anger, creating a masterclass rage scene for fans. These sequences make a show much more interesting while also proving that the characters we love are flawed.

While some anime characters go berserk in their lust for power, several characters lose all sense of themselves to punish a wrongdoer. One way or another, rage scenes provide a thrilling experience when they are backed up with good story or character development.

Keeping that in mind, these are some of the best rage moments we’ve seen in all of anime.

1. Yuji Itadori vs. Mahito- Jujutsu Kaisen

Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen has given us some spectacular rage moments that gave the anime community chills. One such moment was when Yuji couldn’t save Junpei from Mahito. That fight revealed the rage and darkness Yuji was carrying within himself. Mahito is a curse that can’t be killed until his soul is harmed but when Yuji punched him for the first time, his nose started bleeding.

It seems even though Yuji is not potent enough to kill the deadly curse, his combating skills can surely affect his opponent. Mahito does not take him seriously initially but over time he realizes that if he wants to live, fleeing from the location would be the best thing he could do.

2. Levi Ackerman vs. Beast Titan- Attack on Titan

Crunchyroll

For the unacquainted, Levi Ackerman belongs to the special lineage that protected the King of Eldia for ages. That’s one of the reasons why his combating skills are unshakable. Levi is seen as Humanity’s Strongest Soldier, who is not only feared by the humans but also by the Titans. That said, Levi’s strength was showcased several times in the series, but when he confronts Beast Titan, everyone feels pity for the latter.

When Levi loses his mentor Erwin at the hands of Beast Titan, he decides to kill the monster with his own hands. So, when the Beast Titan comes at the sight of Levi on the battlefield, the soldier pummels him with heavy attacks one after another. In that fight, we were able to finally see how ruthless Levi could be.

3. Tanjiro Kamado Vs. Upper Moon 6- Demon Slayer

Tanjiro is one of the most kind-hearted anime protagonists you may have been introduced to. He is someone who wanted to stay far away from violence since the beginning. However, after his entire family dies leaving him behind with his sister Nezuko, he has to pick up the sword even though he doesn’t want to.

The Entertainment District Arc sees Tanjiro in an avatar that perhaps does not match his personality. A conflict between Tengen and Upper Moon 6 became the reason for Tanjiro to come out of his shell and fight with his complete strength. The color of his eyes and hair gets completely changed, the mark on his forehead gets activated, and in no time, we witness Tanjiro beheading the potent demon siblings with his sword.

4. Gon Vs. Neferpitou- Hunter X Hunter

Gon is the main protagonist of Hunter X Hunter, who doesn’t seem dangerous at all when you first meet him. But once you know him, you’ll find out that he is one such character who isn’t harmful until he’s triggered. Gon was introduced to the world of hunting by Kite, who was killed by Neferpitou, and that awakens the dark side of our hero.

Gon makes a contract to use his Nen to its full potential without considering the aftermath of the decision. The Nen transforms the young Gon into an adult, and as he fights Neferpitou, we see that his strength gets enhanced to an extent that scares his tough opponent for her life.

5. Thorfinn’s reaction to Askeladd’s death- Vinland Saga

Netflix

What happens when someone snatches away the biggest purpose of your life? Something like that happened to Thorfinn when he saw Canute killing Askeladd right in front of his eyes. Thorfinn was a troubled kid from the beginning, but his life turned upside down when his father was murdered by Askeladd. The young boy trained hard with his father’s killer so that he could kill him one day.

However, when Askeladd kills King Sweyn, Canute stabs and kills him. Seeing the disturbing sight, Thorfinn shouted in full rage as he never wanted Askeladd to get killed by someone else.

That sums up some of the best rage moments in anime. You can check out our other anime coverage here.