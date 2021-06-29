With plenty of anime to watch on Netflix, it can feel overwhelming trying to find something to watch. Here are five of the best ones you need to check out in July 2021.

When it comes to watching anime, Netflix may not be the first place that comes to mind, especially when there are specialized services like Crunchyroll available.

The platform actually has a wide selection to choose from, though – and it’s well worth checking out if you’re already subscribed for your usual movies and TV shows.

Best anime to watch on Netflix in July 2021

Hunter X Hunter

The final two seasons of the popular anime release on July 1. If you haven’t seen the other parts, now is the perfect time to binge before the epic finale.

Originating as a manga in the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, Hunter X Hunter follows the story of Gon Freecss, a young boy who discovers his father is a famous hunter who goes on adventures – something he himself aspires to be.

Seasons five and six focus on the “Chimera Ant” Arc, which is often regarded as the best arc in the entire series, meaning you’re in for a treat if you decide to give this one a go.

Sailor Moon Crystal

Sailor Moon fans, rejoice! More of the popular magical girl anime is coming to Netflix in the form of Sailor Moon Crystal.

The series sees Usagi Tsukino – a 14-year-old student – discover she is Sailor Moon. She must find her fellow Sailor Guardians and the Silver Crystal in order to save the world from an evil group called Dark Kingdom.

All three seasons will be available to watch from July 1.

Record of Ragnarok

The first season of Record of Ragnarok released on Netflix on June 17, and it’s already promising to be one of the hottest animes of the year.

In it, the Gods’ Council comes together every 1,000 years to decide on the fate of humanity, and after seven million years, they agree to end it. But humans aren’t happy with this, obviously, and they fight for the right to live on.

13 of them face off against 13 Gods in duels to the death and if they win, humanity is spared.

Demon Slayer

With the Demon Slayer movie, Mugen Train, being the hottest anime movie of the year, it’s only right that you sit down and watch the much-hyped series.

It centers around Tanjiro Kamado after his entire family except his sister is killed by demons. His sibling, Nezuko, is turned into a monster and they set out to find a cure for the curse with the help of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Season two is set to release sometime in 2021, but no release date is set yet. Better give this one a binge before the next installment comes out!