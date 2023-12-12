Every TV and film lover knows that music can greatly enhance (or detract) from their viewing experience, and the same goes with anime.

Music is the heart and soul of any great anime experience. Which is why hundreds of thousands of people gather for orchestral Studio Ghibli concerts every year.

Of course, not all anime films and TV series are known for their musical scores. However, with the likes of Japan’s leading composers such as Joe Hisaishi and the Oscar-winning Ryuichi Sakamoto contributing to the soundtracks of some of the most well-known series, there’s plenty of anime out there that is quite literally music to our ears.

So from Studio Ghibli greats to Shonen fantasy series, here are our top 10 best anime soundtracks of all time.

With gripping orchestral scores to traditional Japanese instruments, anime music is as memorable as it is a delight to listen to – regardless if you’re a fan of the original film or series or not. Here are our top 10 best soundtracks.

10. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is known for its stunning animation. But anyone who’s watched the series knows that its soundtrack is just as impressive.

Also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba, the plot revolves around a 14-year-old boy called Tanjiro Kamado who goes on a mission to become a demon slayer, avenge his family and cure his sister Nezuko from the half-demon state she’s been left in.

With orchestral scores composed mostly by Go Shiina and Yuki Kaijura, Demon Slayer is one of those series where the plot, animation and music gets better and better as it progresses. From heartfelt moments to brutal action sequences, Demon Slayer’s soundtrack perfectly complements the rollercoaster ride that is the plot.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

9. Made in Abyss

Composed by Kevin Penkin back in 2017, Made in Abyss constantly features in discussions about the best anime soundtrack of all time. With fans naming tracks like Old Memories, Gravity, Eyes of Irumyuui and The village as some of their favorites.

The plot follows a young girl called Riko and her robot friend Reg who decide to journey into a deep fissure in the Earth known as the Abyss in the hopes of finding her lost mother.

Australian composer Kevin Penkin is known for his contributions to the anime and gaming world, with the Made In Abyss soundtrack being one of his most popular creations. Featuring electronic music and gothic undertones, this soundtrack greatly enhances the series eerie atmosphere.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

8. Naruto

Put your nostalgia for Naruto aside, just for a moment. The soundtrack to everyone’s favorite childhood anime is known for its flute melodies, energetic guitar themes, and background chanting heavily influenced by traditional Japanese music.

The series follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming the leader of his village known as a Hokage. Watch as he grows from a pre-teen to adult, battling powerful enemies along the way.

Whether you prefer Naruto or Naruto: Shippuden, it’s difficult to chose which has a better ost. So, in the case of this list, we’re covering the entire Naruto franchise. Composed by Toshio Masuda, you’ll notice the blend of Western and traditional Japanese instruments like the shamisen (a bit like a banjo) and the shinobue (a type of flute) which gives the soundtrack a distinctive vibe that you can listen to for hours.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

7. Terror in Resonance

Terror in Resonance is a textbook example of how a great soundtrack can enhance an already fantastic series.

The story follows two teenage boys, Nine and Twelve, who steal an atomic bomb in an apparent terrorist attack. After they steal the bomb, they upload a video onto the internet, threatening to destroy Tokyo unless a riddle can be solved. Considered to be an anime masterpiece, Terror in Resonance wouldn’t be complete without its equally brilliant soundtrack.

Yoko Kanno, renowned for Cowboy Bebop and Space Dandy, composed the musical score of Terror in Resonance, infusing it with as much personality as the characters themselves. Thoughtful, mournful and ever-present, the score enhances every emotion as the series progresses.

Available to watch on: Funimation and Crunchyroll

6. Neon Genesis Evangelion

1995 mecha series Neon Genesis Evangelion was hugely influential for the anime industry. And its soundtrack goes hand-in-hand with its popular status.

The plot follows Shinji Ikari, a teenage boy recruited by his father into a mysterious organization called Nerv to help pilot a giant biomechanical mecha called an Evangelion. On the surface it’s just another man vs machine series, but it’s so much more than that. The series is a poignant examination of the human condition which the soundtrack enhances.

Written by Shiro Sagisu, the soundtrack has won multiple awards. With its iconic opening theme, A Cruel Angel’s Thesis, performed by Yoko Takahashi still considered as one of the best anime series scores of all time.

Available to watch on: Netflix

5. Princess Mononoke

A list of the best anime soundtracks of all time wouldn’t be complete without an entry from Studio Ghibli, and Princess Mononoke is our first. Although don’t worry, it’s definitely not our last.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke, which premiered in 1997, is set in the 14th century at the point where the harmony between humans, animals and the gods has started to crumble. The story follows protagonist Ashitaka, who is searching for a cure from an illness from the deer-like god Shishigami. As he travels around the world, he witnesses humans destroying the Earth. Essentially, using Shinto themes, the film was ahead of its time and provides an insightful commentary about how humans use the Earth’s resources.

With its soundtrack composed by legendary Japanese composer and music director Joe Hisaishi, known for winning several Japanese Academy Awards, the orchestral soundtrack to Princess Mononoke is considered one of the best anime soundtracks of all time.

Available to watch on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ (US)

4. Fairy Tail

Fantasy anime series Fairy Tail is known for its iconic opening themes, along with the rest of its musical score. So, it’s no wonder that Fairy Tail features on our list as one of the best anime soundtracks of all time.

The story is set in a fantasy version of Earth. This version doesn’t resemble our world. It’s home to numerous magical guilds and the plot follows Dragon Slayer wizard Natsu Dragneel as he searches the Kingdom of Fiore for his missing father.

Composed by Yasuharu Takanashi, Fairy Tail’s soundtrack combines orchestral instruments, sombre percussion and haunting vocals to create the heart-breaking sequences that anime fans know and love.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll

3. One Piece

You might be surprised to see One Piece feature on this list. But along with its popular opening themes, the series has always had a strong soundtrack to complement its engaging storylines.

In short, this extremely long-running series follows the journey of pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the world’s ultimate treasure, known as the One Piece. And once he finds it, he will gain the coveted title of King of the Pirates.

Composed by Kohei Tanaka and Shiro Hamaguchi, the music behind One Piece is as timeless as the series itself. Using instruments ranging from brass to strings, you can enjoy the Straw Hats signature themes over and over again.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

2. Attack on Titan

Coming in at number two we have Attack on Titan. Which is the biggest anime series of this generation and also easily has the best music score in the last decade.

Eren Yeager’s story is compelling in its own right. But the music adds to Attack on Titan’s winning formula to make it one of the most exciting series of all time. Plus, with fans regularly attending concerts just to listen to composer Hiroyuki Sawano’s compositions, its no wonder that Attack on Titan is considered to have one of the best soundtracks of all time.

Epic, orchestral and memorable are three words which sum up Attack on Titans score. Although you’ll have to check it out yourself to truly understand why it’s so hard to beat.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

1. Spirited Away

Finally at number one is Joe Hisaishi’s award-winning soundtrack to Spirited Away. Released in 2001, Spirited Away is one of the highest-grossing anime films of all time. And its status is helped, in part, due to its fantastic soundtrack.

From the mind of legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, the story follows 10-year-old Chihiro and her parents as they stumble into a seemingly abandoned theme park that they almost can’t escape from.

The soundtrack hails from Hisaishi’s Golden Age of anime music. And, embodying his trademark melancholic sound, the soundtrack has been likened to an audio adventure that everyone needs to experience at least once in their lives.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix (outside of the US)

