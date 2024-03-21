Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron is coming to Netflix

Studio Ghibli’s latest Oscar-winning movie The Boy and the Heron is coming to Netflix in 2024 – so here’s what you need to know.

Studio Ghibli is an iconic studio, and one of its founding members, Hayao Miyazaki, is the biggest name in the anime industry. A living legend, Miyazaki has directed dozens of movies throughout his career.

The Boy and the Heron is the latest work from the filmmaker, and while it was supposed to be his last film, but the director decided to continue his career after its success.

As well as winning the Best Animated Film at this year’s Oscars, Miyazaki also won his first Golden Globe for a non-English animated feature. The movie follows Mahito, a young boy who yearns for his mother. He ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. Since then, he has found a new beginning in life.

Netflix has recently announced that The Boy and the Heron will start streaming soon, but there’s no official release date yet.

The official account of Netflix Anime shares on Twitter/X: “The Boy and the Heron is coming to Netflix! This critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning fantasy adventure is a hand-drawn, original story written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, his first feature film in 10 years. Stay tuned for the date!”

This enchanting movie relies on a beloved children’s book. It is a semi-autobiographical fantasy by Hayao Miyazaki that pays homage to friendship and explores themes of creation, death, and life. We will update this space once Netflix announces the release date, so stay tuned!

