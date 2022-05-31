Spy x Family anime leads to major boost in manga sales

The Spy x Family anime has taken the viewing world by storm, and now it’s impacting the reading world too.

Spy x Family is the most popular anime out there right now, rising high in the ranks on MyAnimeList despite only releasing in early April.

The anime, which follows a spy, an assassin, and a telepathic child who form a family as part of their cover, has led to fans itching to find out what happens next. Thankfully, this information is readily available, as the anime is based on a manga series of the same name.

And while the manga was already doing relatively well, the new series’ popularity has led to manga sales increasing tenfold.

Advertisement

Spy x Family manga sales nearly double

Before the series began, the manga, which was created by Tatsuya Endo, had 12.5 million copies circulating. But according to Shueisha manga editor Shihei Lin, in the short two-month span that the series has been out, sale trajectories have almost doubled, reaching more than 21 million.

That means that more than 8.5 million copies have been put into circulation within less than two months, and the numbers don’t seem to be slowing down. The series is only on Episode 8, and it has been scheduled that there will be 25 episodes in total, split into two parts.

As this first part of the show ends, and the second part begins later in 2022, it’s inevitable that more fans will want to buy the manga volumes.

Advertisement

On top of that, the manga’s serialisation in Shonen Jump+ has now reached more than 400 million views online.

Whether this growing popularity of the manga will affect the popularity of the show is yet to be seen, but the franchise clearly doesn’t seem to be giving up its throne in the anime world just yet.