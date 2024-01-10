Berserk 1997 anime finally releasing on Blu-Ray

The 1997 Berserk anime is finally arriving on Blu-ray with the beautiful remaster it deserves.

Put your glasses on; nothing will be wrong because Berserk’s 1997 anime is finally getting a Blu-Ray release. Berserk is one of the most influential pieces of media to exist, inspiring iconic gaming franchises, music, films, and other anime and manga alike. Ever since the death of Berserk’s author, Kentaro Miura, any news of new Berserk content, even a remaster, is very welcome.

Berserk fans understand the struggle of getting a decent anime adaptation after the disastrous attempt at a 3D animation style in 2016, which is the only adaptation that gives us content based beyond the Golden Age.

However, we have hope that with the Golden Age films being rereleased with new scenes, and that interest will pick up for a brand new Berserk anime.

Berserk Blu-Ray remaster of 1997 anime announced

DVD and Blu-Ray publisher Discotek Media – which specializes in remastering older anime, including Astro Boy, Lupin the Third, and the infamous Ghost Stories anime under their belt – has announced that it is publishing a remaster of the Berserk 1997 anime for Blu-Ray.

The remaster will contain all 25 episodes of the 1997 Berserk anime covering the events of the Golden Age saga of Berserk up until just after the dreaded Eclipse. However, readers will notice that much of the manga’s more risque content has either been censored or outright removed. Looking at you, Wyald, you sick freak.

The Blu-Ray box set will contain both the English and Japanese dubs of Berserk ’97, HD quality of all 25 episodes, and the classic hilarious blooper reel beloved by fans. Though a release date has yet to be announced, fans are already highly excited at the thought of this remaster even existing, let alone coming soon.

While Blu-Rays are supposed to avoid region locking, the majority of Discotek Media’s releases are exclusive to Region 1 players, the United States territories, and Canada. International fans of Berserk might be out of luck unless they fork out for a region-free Blu-Ray player.

That's all the information we have on the Berserk 1997 anime Blu-Ray remaster coming soon. Fellow strugglers will want to know all they can about the upcoming Berserk chapter in the manga

