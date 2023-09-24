Anime fans hate this one thing about JuJutsu Kaisen’s fanbase

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are fed up with people rushing to social media to ruin the rest of the series with unwanted spoilers and leaked manga panels.

JuJutsu Kaisen is hot stuff in the anime and manga scene right now. Like, THE hottest stuff, with the release of the Shibuya Incident Arc in the anime – and new chapters being released every week in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Shueisha.

But with more excitement than ever surrounding JuJustu Kaisen, people are starting to get fed up with the amount of spoilers that are littering social media as soon as a new manga chapter gets released – ruining the story for people watching the JJK anime or not entirely up to date with the manga.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

JuJustu Kaisen fans are fed up

User coolcarter14 jokingly complained about the spoilers with a gif of Itadori, Gojo, and Nobara ruining so fast that everything else is a blur, captioned: “JuJutsu Kaisen’s Twitter and Tik Tok fans on their way to spoil every last detail of the manga.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This post has taken the JuJustu Kaisen community by storm, with fans annoyed at just how easy it is to stumble upon massive manga plot spoilers accidentally. “Have you seen thumbnails on YT… You might just search for “One piece” and scroll a little too down and get hit with JJK and MHA Spoilers,” one person said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Got spoiled man… This is one of the only series I’ve really been digging and this suuuucks. Didn’t read the manga because my wife was actually interested in the anime so we’ve been watching it together. Now I just hold this huge L,” another anime fan sadly admitted.

JuJustu Kaisen was a popular manga, and with the help of MAPPA has evolved into an anime that fans find stunning. Viewers are still excited to watch and read future iterations of the series even if it has been spoiled – they think Gege Akutami’s creation is just that good.

Article continues after ad