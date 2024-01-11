Adorable Spy X Family Anya figures are now up for pre-order

One of the most popular anime and manga in recent memory, Spy X Family, has gotten some new gachapon figures up for pre-order.

Spy X Family is currently, one of the most popular anime and manga around. The series’ combination of spy shenanigans and the cutesy make-shift family struck a chord with the wider world.

Now up on Hobby Link Japan and other stores, a new series of gachapon figures are available for preorder. They all depict Anya, the adopted daughter of Loid Forger, in various situations.

These include Anya participating in a show, investigating as a detective, sneaking in her pajamas, and tripping up with a tray of food.

It’s currently listed on Hobby Link Japan with a small discount, coming in at $32. This is the third series for the Spy X Family gachapon and is set to release in May 2024.

Where to buy Spy X Family figures

The previous Spy X Family entries in the Gashapon lineup have included a variety of different figures and characters. However, as with many anime figures, these can go out of stock quite quickly.

If you want to find any remaining in stock, you can check the link below. Hobby Link Japan only has a handful left in stock, but you can check other sources online.

What is Gashapon & gachapon?

Gashapon is a style of small toy or figure that’s usually found in dispensory machines. They’re incredibly popular in Japan, offering a weird assortment of branded crossovers like Spy X Family, or bizarre inclusions like varieties of bread.

They can also be called “gachapon”, depending on who you ask. This is mostly due to trademarks from Bandai.

Due to the random nature, it can get quite expensive to collect everything. Getting all four in the actual machines in Japan would probably cost you a lot more than the $32 here.

It’s also where “gacha” games like Genshin Impact source their namesake and business model.

