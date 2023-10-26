Winter 2024 anime season — All upcoming series and movies

The Winter 2024 anime lineup promises some incredible new releases and sequels – so here’s a list of all the upcoming series and movies.

As the first quarter of 2024, the Winter anime season has big shoes after the remarkable releases this year. Whether it’s the new seasons of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen or new series such as Hell’s Paradise and Zom 100, 2023 has brought us a plethora of amazing anime.

Following that, 2024 has big shoes to fill. Nonetheless, the lineup is truly intriguing, with another set of popular sequels and new series. The upcoming year will have a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts across all genres.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed all the ongoing and upcoming anime series in Winter 2024.

Winter 2024 upcoming anime series list – January

Solo Leveling

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

Mashle Season 2

Chained Soldier

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Delicious in Dungeon

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Banished From The Hero’s Party, I Decided To Live A Quiet Life In The Countryside Season 2

A Sign of Affection

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Urusei Yatsura 2nd Season

Whisper Me a Love Song

Shaman King: Flowers

Kingdom Season 5

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!

High Card Season 2

Tales of Wedding Rings

The Witch and the Beast

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Metallic Rouge

Surgeon Elise

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss, but I’m Not the Demon Lord

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

Fluffy Paradise

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

Bucchigiri?!

Pon no Michi

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess

Hikari no Ou Season 2

Sengoku Youko

Synduality: Noir Part 2

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

The Legend of Super Normal Pref. CHIBA

The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids

Gekkan Mousou Kagaku

Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern

Snack Basue

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez

Classroom for Heroes Specials

Winter 2024 upcoming anime movies list

Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp (January 12)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom (January 26)

Given Movie: Hiiragi Mix (January 27)

Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump (February 16)

Doraemon: Nobita’s Earth Symphony (March 1)

Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki (January 2024)

Most of these series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

