Winter 2024 anime season — All upcoming series and movies
The Winter 2024 anime lineup promises some incredible new releases and sequels – so here’s a list of all the upcoming series and movies.
As the first quarter of 2024, the Winter anime season has big shoes after the remarkable releases this year. Whether it’s the new seasons of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen or new series such as Hell’s Paradise and Zom 100, 2023 has brought us a plethora of amazing anime.
Following that, 2024 has big shoes to fill. Nonetheless, the lineup is truly intriguing, with another set of popular sequels and new series. The upcoming year will have a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts across all genres.
From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed all the ongoing and upcoming anime series in Winter 2024.
Winter 2024 upcoming anime series list – January
- Solo Leveling
- Classroom of the Elite Season 3
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy Season 2
- Mashle Season 2
- Chained Soldier
- Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
- Banished From The Hero’s Party, I Decided To Live A Quiet Life In The Countryside Season 2
- A Sign of Affection
- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
- Urusei Yatsura 2nd Season
- Whisper Me a Love Song
- Shaman King: Flowers
- Kingdom Season 5
- My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!
- High Card Season 2
- Tales of Wedding Rings
- The Witch and the Beast
- The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
- Metallic Rouge
- Surgeon Elise
- Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss, but I’m Not the Demon Lord
- The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash
- Fluffy Paradise
- The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
- The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- Bucchigiri?!
- Pon no Michi
- 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
- ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess
- Hikari no Ou Season 2
- Sengoku Youko
- Synduality: Noir Part 2
- Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!
- The Legend of Super Normal Pref. CHIBA
- The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids
- Gekkan Mousou Kagaku
- Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern
- Snack Basue
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez
- Classroom for Heroes Specials
Winter 2024 upcoming anime movies list
- Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp (January 12)
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom (January 26)
- Given Movie: Hiiragi Mix (January 27)
- Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump (February 16)
- Doraemon: Nobita’s Earth Symphony (March 1)
- Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki (January 2024)
Most of these series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.
