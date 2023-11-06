Many fans don’t expect their favorite anime titles to have any basis in reality – however, here are seven superb series that are based on true stories.

It’s no secret that historical anime draw inspiration from real events, even if their fictional depictions aren’t always accurate. But, have you ever wondered if there any other anime based on real-life stories?

From time travel to slice-of-life dramas, we’ve curated a list of the seven finest anime based on true stories.

Without further ado, here are our top seven anime picks.

7 best anime based on true stories

There’s countless anime adaptations based on real-life stories. However, since they can’t all make the list, we’ve chosen our top seven. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

1. Grave of the Fireflies

Our list begins with one of the greatest war films of all time, Grave of the Fireflies.

It goes without saying that this World War II film draws its inspiration from real-life events. But did you know that it’s based on a semi-autobiographical short story of the same name by Akiyuki Nasaka?

The narrative follows Seita, a teenager entrusted with the care of his younger sister, Setsuko, in the aftermath of the atomic bombings that marked the war’s end. Their heart-wrenching tale of love, loss and survival is as authentic as it is devastating.

While it’s not completely true, this Studio Ghibli masterpiece is rooted in the real-life experiences of Akiyuki Nasaka and conveys the horrors of war from the perspective of children.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

2. Yasuke

This 2021 anime produced by MAPPA studio is based on a legendary historical figure, Yasuke – the first African Samurai in history who fought and died in 16th century Japan.

Discover his life like never before in anime format, as he serves under Japan’s “Great Unifier” Oda Nobunaga during the Sengoku period, striving to maintain peace among his people.

However, the anime is not an accurate depiction of his life anime. It takes place approximately 20 years after the historical sources for Yasuke’s real life. But snippets of actual events (as far as we know) did find their way into the story. So, while the creators of Yasuke took creative liberties, they also did their historical homework to provide the anime with a solid (and somewhat accurate) foundation.

Where to stream: Netflix

3. Steins;Gate

Popular sci-fi, Steins;Gate, is based on an actual time traveler. Well, an actual pretend time traveler.

Between 2000 and 2001, a man named John Titor made waves on Time Travel Institute forums, claiming to be a time traveler from 2036 and offering warnings of impending doom, including a nuclear war. While none of his predictions materialized, his elaborate hoax inspired a video game and anime series.

The anime, Steins;Gate, draws from the John Titor saga and follows a group of friends who stumble upon a method to send messages back in time. But when they discover the body of a deceased neuroscientist, they attempt to alter the timeline. But of course, things don’t work out quite as they’d planned.

Where to stream: Disney+, Funimation and Crunchyroll

4. Mawaru-Penguindrum

The popular anime Mawaru-Penguindrum draws inspiration from a real-life event: the 1995 terror attack in Tokyo. On March 20, 1995, the Aum Shinrikyo terrorist cult released sarin gas in Tokyo’s subway, resulting in 17 deaths and over 6,000 injuries at 15 stations.

Mawaru-Penguindrum explores the impact of this actual terrorist attack on children in Tokyo and centers around two brothers on a quest to locate an item called the Penguindrum in order to save their terminally ill sister.

The anime is still viewed today as an allegory for the curse of loneliness and other dark elements of human society that could lead to other devastating events.

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

5. Tetsuko No Tabi

IMDB

Tetsuko No Tabi stands out in the world of anime as a non-fictional account about a travel writer named Hirohiko Yokomi.

How does this happen? Well, inspired by his 1998 book Getting On and Off of JR’s 4600 Stations, Hirohiko Yokomi’s editor wanted to recapture the experience in a manga. Manga artist Naoe Kikuchi traveled around Japan with Yokomi and Ishikawa, and the rest is history.

In 2007, an anime adaptation of Tetsuko no Tabi was released, enabling slice-of-life fans from around the world to experience Japan from the comfort of a train (or their screens).

Where to stream: Unfortunately, you’ll have to buy this one. But the manga is available on Amazon Kindle.

6. Bakuman

The 2010 anime, Bakuman, is an adaptation of the shonen manga series of the same name written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, who also worked together on Death Note.

The story is about two ninth graders who aspire to be manga artists and draws inspiration from the real lives of the creators. The show gives fans the perfect insight into the life of a manga artist, including their daily work, way of thinking and the essential never give up attitude to make it in such a competitive world.

It’s filled with manga references that any anime will know from the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, and is a real treat for anyone that aspires to create their very own manga (or wants a behind-the-scenes peak at the industry).

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Hulu

7. My Neighbor Totoro

To end our list, and circle back to Studio Ghibli, is the 1988 film My Neighbor Totoro.

This classic anime by Hayao Miyazaki has semi-autobiographical origins. It follows schoolgirl Satsuke and her younger sister, Mei, as their mother is diagnosed with tuberculosis. Although it’s never been confirmed, since Miyazaki’s own mother was hospitalized with tuberculosis when he was a child, it’s widely speculated by fans that it was based on his childhood experiences.

The anime follows the adventures of the girls as they move into an old country house (just like Miyazaki did as a boy) and deal with the heavy prospect of death from a child’s perspective.

In fact, Miyazaki himself explained that the protagonists had to be girls because making them boys would have been too painful and reminiscent of his own childhood.

Available to watch on: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

And there you have it, seven remarkable anime inspired or based on real-life events. Whether delving into the depths of war, uncovering the not-so-secret secrets of time travel, or revisiting deeply personal moments, these anime serve as a testament to rich tapestry of human experiences that inspire stories around the world.

