Among Us animated series reportedly in the works from studio behind Big Mouth

An Among Us animated series is reportedly in the works from the studio being many Adult Swim classics and Owen Dennis, creator of Infinity Train.

When Innersloth, the creators of Among Us, released the game in 2018, no one could have predicted the impact it would have on the global gaming industry. Largely, throughout 2020’s global crisis, it skyrocketed into one of the most popular games in the world.

Various expansion packs, console ports, and even a VR version of Among Us have all been released ever since to carry the momentum. And now, an animated series based on the game is reportedly in the works.

According to a report from Variety, an animated series based on the popular multiplayer social deduction game is in the works at CBS Studios.

The series will be headed by Owen Dennis who will be serving as executive producer on the project, and Titmouse will serve as the animation studio.

According to the report, CBS Eye Animation Productions will be partnering up with Innersloth to develop the series. With the show mainly based on the game’s premise of deduction.

Owen Dennis is most known for his time heading the Cartoon Network sci-fi animated show, Infinity Train, serving as its writer, storyboarder, and creator. He also has an extensive history writing for the Cartoon Network cult classic, Regular Show.

Titmouse, the studio that is reportedly working on the animation, has had a long history of working on various popular projects, with a handful of them being Adult Swim classics. TV shows such as Big Mouth, Metalocalypse, and Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

Innersloth also posted a blog post on its website announcing the upcoming animated series, saying, “We’re so pumped and blown away we are getting this opportunity.”

The report did not mention any potential release window, and no official date for the Among Us animated series has been announced just yet.