YouTuber breaks Guinness World Records with biggest model aircraft carrier ever

British YouTuber James Whomsley has broken multiple Guinness World Records after successfully landing model planes onto the largest remote-controlled aircraft carrier ever created.

James Whomsley has been a YouTuber since 2017, the content creator starting his own channel called Project Air.

Whomsley’s content, according to his own description, “was originally focused around radio control aircraft, but quickly grew to encompass all sorts of creative homemade engineering projects, from rockets to hyperloops.”

At the time of writing, Whomsley has just under 500,000 subscribers on his channel. However, this number is likely to grow in the coming weeks and months following his new status as a Guinness World Record holder.

But what records did the YouTuber break, you ask? The first Guinness World Record Whomsley claimed was for creating the world’s biggest remote-controlled aircraft carrier model. The second for then landing two remote control model planes on the 16.46-foot model carrier.

The feat took three months of planning and building according to Whomsley. The hull of the carrier was built using foam. Wood was used for the deck with a fiberglass skin created to help strengthen the support.

To ensure the carrier was still light enough, Whomsley added in a layer of expanding foal along the inner seams of the hull to ensure it was watertight.

In the footage, Whomsley can be seen attempting to land the remote-controlled planes multiple times before finally successfully landing atop the carrier. While he managed to get the first plane to land quite smoothly, getting the second on the carrier was a much harder feat.

After crashing his second remote-controlled plane into the water, Whomsley was able to get his third and final model plane onto the structure.

After achieving the record-breaking feat, Whomsley revealed to the Guinness World Records team, “To have this idea, and then it actually work, that’s amazing.”

The Guinness World Records first started in 1955 and has now transformed into a renowned book published annually that is compiled with “world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.”

