YouTube prankster reveals how much he gets paid to be in EU Parliament

Cyprus-based YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou has revealed how much he gets paid monthly as an independent MEP in the European Parliament.

The controversial prankster was voted in as an independent member of the European Parliament in June 2024. BBC reported Panayiotou claimed 40% of votes from people aged 18-24 and 28% of votes from those aged 25-34.

Claiming he’s never voted and has little knowledge of the political system, the 24-year-old influencer is now bringing viewers with him “on a journey of learning”.

Via his TikTok account, Panayiotou has offered insight into behind-the-scenes of the European Parliament and even revealed how much he is paid on a monthly basis.

Article continues after ad

According to Panayiotou, he gets €8,000 a month with an additional €350 for every working day that’s signed in at parliament: “Which is a bit strange.”

Panayiotou is also given €30,000 per month to pay his team’s salaries, €5,000 if he has an office in his home country, and €4,000 to “promote” the work he does.

Article continues after ad

Another “cool expense” is that the Youtuber is allowed €10,000 a month to “bring people” to parliament for a “few days” so that they may “meet and understand” the work being done.

There are also “benefits” that come with the job, such as having a driver in Brussels and business class tickets for Panayiotou to fly home.

Article continues after ad

“I’m curious to hear if you think we are overpaid or underpaid?” the YouTuber concluded. According to Panayiotou, all expenses came together to an estimated €60,000 a month – which is close to $65,000 USD, nearly $780,000 USD a year.

“How to apply to be a member of the European parliament?” the top comment on Panayiotou’s video read. Others labeled the creator as “the most honest politician” they had “ever seen”.

“Say what you will about him being there, I love the transparency this guy brings.”