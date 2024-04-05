YouTube CEO warns OpenAI about using it’s videos to train Sora

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has warned OpenAI that using creator’s videos to train its video generator, Sora, is against the platform’s TOS.

Revealed back in February 2024, OpenAI’s AI video generator, Sora, left the internet feeling uneasy about how ultra-realistic it was.

OpenAI released a music video using the generator on April 3, 2024, prompting more reaction from users across the internet.

In an interview with Bloomberg, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan warned OpenAI that using its videos to train Sora is against the platform’s TOS.

“From a creator’s perspective, when a creator uploads their hard work to our platform, they have certain expectations,” Mohan said in the interview.

Article continues after ad

“One of those expectations is that the terms of service is going to be abided by. It does not allow for things like transcripts or video bits to be downloaded, and that is a clear violation of our terms of service. Those are the rules of the road in terms of content on our platform.”

Article continues after ad

How OpenAI is training Sora is unknown at the time of writing, but Mohan made sure to make it clear that they shouldn’t be using YouTube’s videos to do so.