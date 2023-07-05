Videogamedunkey reveals he’s expecting a baby with wife Leahbee

YouTuber and indie game publisher ‘videogamedunkey’ has revealed he and his wife, ‘Leahbee,’ are expecting their first child.

Many YouTube fans likely know videogamedunkey thanks to his witty video essays and surrounding all things video games – and while he usually tends to keep his personal life separate from his videos, he’s done a fair share of IRL content with his wife, Leahbee.

In fact, the couple posted a touching video of their wedding ceremony on September 27, 2019, to share the day with their family, friends, and viewers.

Now, three years after their marriage, the couple have announced they’re expecting their first child.

Dunkey announces he and wife Leahbee are expecting

Dunkey slyly announced the news at the tail end of his “Revisiting Uncharted 4” video released on July 5, 2023. While waxing poetic about the game’s touching ending, Dunkey revealed he and Leah were expecting a baby girl.

Leah also took to Twitter to announce the news in a tweet that said, “Happiest news. Our baby girl due in October,” accompanied by an image of an ultrasound.

Both Leah’s tweet and Dunkey’s video have been met with an overwhelming wave of congratulations and well-wishes as the couple prepares to embark on this new chapter in their lives.

The content creator and Bigmode co-owner shared her thanks for all the messages of congratulations: “Thank you everyone for all the congrats. Hard to find words to convey it properly, but starting a family with Jason who I find to be my soulmate plus a singularly remarkable person is the coolest to me.”

Thanks to the nature of Dunkey disguising this reveal as another normal video game review, fans were awed at the creativity behind the announcement. “I don’t understand how Dunkey is still revolutionizing storytelling in Youtube Videos, god d*mn that ending got me teared up. Congratulations mate, what a twist,” wrote one fan.

With YouTube legend PewDiePie and his wife Marzia also expecting a child in the near future, it seems two of YouTube’s gaming titans and their partners will be taking on a new adventure in starting at the end of 2023 and beyond.