Dr Disrespect explains why he’s slowed down releasing merchandise

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Dr Disrespect delivered disappointing news to fans expecting a merchandise release soon.

The Doc has been all over the news lately after defending Midnight Society’s development process of Project Moon, the codename for an FPS title officially announced in December 2021.

Game developers are questioning the project’s use of NFTs and whether its development process is too accelerated to be viable.

But the demand for Dr Disrespect continues to be massive as fans have begun asking about potential merchandise to show their support for the streamer.

Dr Disrepct reveals future merchandise plan

Dr. Disrespect has his merchandise website with Champions Club apparel.

During Dr Disrespect’s July 11 stream, he was asked by a viewer if there would ever be Dr Disrpesct golf merchandise in the future.

The Doc gave two reasons for not wanting to release merch. First, he said, “I have been holding off on putting out new merchandise because I don’t want to flood you guys with stuff all the time. I want it to be special.”

Dr Disrespect also said, “I haven’t found anything from an aesthetic standpoint that I enjoy and want to release.”

Doc hasn’t been opposed to merchandise in the past; he released the VSM collection in September 2020. Since then, new clothing items are sporadically added to his clothing store, but no full clothing line has been released.

The YouTuber didn’t completely rule out a future collection by teasing that “there might be a VSM drop number two happening, but in terms of specifics and golf and stuff, I don’t think so.”