Dr Disrespect defends Midnight Society’s development process after criticism from game devs

Jacob Hale . 35 minutes ago

Streaming sensation Dr Disrespect has hit back at criticism after his game development studio, Midnight Society, launched its ambitious rollout plans — leaving some questioning how viable their approach is.

The Doc officially announced the launch of Midnight Society in December 2021, with the plan to bring out a new FPS title to challenge the biggest AAA games in the world.

The game — which so far has only been codenamed Project Moon — has drawn criticism already for the use of NFTs in the game, but now the actual development process is being questioned, too.

After journalist Paul Tassi questioned whether their freshly-announced rollout plans are viable, putting out new verticals of content every six weeks and adapting to their players’ feedback, Destiny 2 dev Joe Blackburn said that the “cycles seem too fast for meaningful new changes.”

He did, however, add that “innovation comes from trying stuff that others think won’t work, so maybe they’ll discover something cool.”

Dr Disrespect himself responded to the original tweet, mocking the concerns and joking that he “hopes they [the “gamedev volks”] say it’s ok.”

Of course, as a game development studio, there are “gamedev folks” who work at Midnight Society, so it seems likely these plans would have been run past them at some point.

As pointed out, this is a unique approach, something most Doc fans would expect from him anyway, and it will be interesting to see how this affects the development of Project Moon.

The Two-Time didn’t respond to any more criticism or concerns regarding the game’s formative plans, but needless to say, he believes firmly in what they’re putting together at Midnight Society.