The Miz raves over Jason Kelce’s WWE prospects & WrestleMania 40 invite

Former Triple Crown winner The Miz wants to help Jason Kelce start a career in the WWE after his recent retirement from NFL.

Although its been nothing but wishful thinking by fans so far, The Miz raved about former Eagles center Jason Kelce’s wrestling prospects to TMZ Sports on Monday, and even offered to train the 2018 Super Bowl champion.

“Hell yeah. You kidding me. I’d train him into a superstar,” the 43-year-old exclaimed. “He’d end up being as big as a superstar as he is in the NFL, we’d make as big a superstar in the WWE.”

The two-time WWE champion also thinks that Kelce’s entrance into wrestling would be a “home run” due to his talent as a speaker, as shown by his eloquence on his “New Heights” podcast.

“Then the athleticism you see on the football field, but then now let alone, the charisma as we were talking about. The ability to talk on a microphone and be captivating and innovative is something that I think he just has a knack for.”

Kelce, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound former offensive lineman, took brutal contact for his entire 13-year pro football career with the Philadelphia Eagles and excelled at the highest level.

The Miz believes that this, along with Kelce’s popularity would make him a perfect candidate to crossover into the wrestling ring and now might be the ideal time to do so. Wrestlemania 40 will be held in Philadelphia this year, giving the seven-time NFL Pro Bowler an opportunity to show out for the fanbase in a different arena.

He has until April 6 to make a decision before WrestleMania 40 kicks off. The Miz, along with fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins who invited the future pro football Hall-of-Famer to the event last month, join fans in wanting to see Kelce give wrestling a go.