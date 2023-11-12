WoW Season of Discovery player wants Death Knights in Classic+

A player looking forward to the upcoming release of Season of Discovery has shared how they would like to see Death Knights included in Blizzard’s version of World of Warcraft Classic+.

For those who don’t know, Death Knights were not added to the game until Patch 3.0.2 as part of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Players have been able to enjoy the original class again following the release of WotLK Classic, but Season of Discovery obviously will not include the class as it is built into the authentic Vanilla experience.

Article continues after ad

As a result, Death Knight players will have to find another class to play, but one user has still decided to appeal to the developers for its inclusion. In an extensive post on Reddit, the user shared their detailed plans for making the DK class work in the earlier version of the game.

Article continues after ad

After sharing the post, users were quick to make their feelings about this potentially colossal change known.

Including Death Knights would present a lot of problems

Many potential issues could arise if Death Knights were included in Season of Discovery, not least how they got there in the first place lore-wise. The Reddit post aimed to address all of that.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The community was not happy with the idea of the potential inclusion of Death Knights. One actually went further, appealing for no additions to the original class selection at all, saying: “Please, for gods sake no DKs (or any other class from other expansions) in classic+. Instead increase build variety of the existing classes. I’m pretty happy with the direction they are going with SOD.”

Article continues after ad

Another pointed out that this would be such a fundamental change that the game would no longer be the original Classic, saying: “And then we can change the name to Classic Wrath of The Lich King: Season of Discovery. In fact, why not just add everything? (Don’t act like you don’t know).”

Article continues after ad

Though the OP may be disappointed, many changes are coming in Season of Discovery for players to look forward to. Runes will present an opportunity for classes to operate in different roles and to gain new abilities. With the hype building towards the game’s release on November 30, fans won’t have long to wait to find out if the gamble has worked.