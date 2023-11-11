WoW Addon creator Questie makes a major promise for Season of Discovery

The developers of the popular World of Warcraft Classic addon Questie have made a significant commitment designed to preserve the integrity of the upcoming Season of Discovery.

The announcement of the Season of Discovery at Blizzcon was widely seen as confirmation of the highly-requested Classic+ mode that players of the original game have advocated for. In it, the initial Classic experience will be turned on its head, with new areas to discover and a raft of new content to enjoy in a familiar setting.

Article continues after ad

The significant new direction included in Season of Discovery is Runes. Runes will offer new powers that players can unlock by engraving them on their gear, meaning classes will have access to unique playstyles and roles. The finding of these Runes and the completion of associated challenges or puzzles will be a significant part of the overall experience.

Article continues after ad

Now, the creators of the handy WoW Classic addon Questie have made a considerable promise via social media, designed to preserve the integrity of the new offering.

Article continues after ad

Questie will not help players to find Runes

For those who don’t use Questie, the addon essentially functions as a guide, showing players where to go to collect quests, complete their requirements, and hand them in. In a post on Reddit, the addon’s developers have confirmed it will not direct players to the location of Runes at launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Specifically, Questie will not show the location of any Runes while the level cap remains at 25. When the game enters its second phase and increases the cap to 40, the addon will then show the location of the relevant runes up to level 25. This will then continue, keeping the mod one phase behind to prevent spoiling the main feature of Season of Discovery.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many were quick to applaud the decision, with one user writing: “This is awesome. If you really can’t find the rune, nothing prevents you from a short search on the internet or you ask in the guild open world. Speaking of it, I’m a bit scared that by reading Guildchat I get spoiled some runes anyway.”

Others suggested alternative systems Blizzard could use to prevent players from skipping the queue with datamined information. One said: “If the devs are smart, they’d build a stupid amount of random locations for any of the runes to spawn at. Really mess with the community and keep the exploration alive.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There will inevitably be other mods that don’t approach the issue in the same spirit, and it will be easy for players to find the info should they look. That said, Questie providing the option to enjoy its benefits without spoiling a big part of Season of Discovery is an admirable one.