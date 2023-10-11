WoW WotLK Classic 3.4.3 patch notes: Icecrown Citadel raid returns & more

The biggest update in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King history is now live in the classic version of the game.

WotLK Classic’s popularity has suffered in recent times, as many players opt to play the hardcore version of Vanilla instead. Despite that, it maintains a dedicated following and this latest patch will undoubtedly see many return to adventure in Northrend.

The arrival of the Fall of the Lich King update brings with it new dungeons, legendary quests and the iconic Icecrown Citadel raid. With a bunch of other quality of life changes, it looks like a great time to return to the game.

WotLK Classic Patch 3.4.3 detailed

Blizzard Entertainment WotLK Classic finally gets its Fall of the Lich King update

The first major addition is the new raid, Icecrown Citadel. Rightly seen as one of the best in the game’s history, it allows players to take on the Lich King for the first time. Featuring twelve bosses across five wings, it is a sprawling, magnificent adventure to end the expansion.

The Frozen Halls also enters the rotation, with three separate dungeons for players to explore. The Random Dungeon Finder is now also available, making finding a group easier than ever. There are also significant class adjustments, bug fixes and changes to dailies.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic 3.4.3 patch notes

Here are the full details for the biggest update in the game’s history:

New raid: Icecrown Citadel – The most epic raid in the game so far, Icecrown Citadel is the home of the Lich King. With twelve boss encounters over five wings, it’s an immense challenge for all players

New Dungeons: The Forge of Souls, Halls of Reflection & Pit of Saron have been added to the game as part of Icecrown. Known as The Frozen Halls, these three dungeons expand the existing endgame pool

Random Dungeon Finder added to automate the group finding process

New difficulty for Titan Rune Dungeons

Shadowmourne legendary quest – This quest has been amended from the original version to make it easier for more people. The boss of each wing in ICC now guarantees a Shadowfrost Shard drop. Additionally the drop rate is increased for Normal 25-man difficulty

New collections user interface – Pets, mounts, toys and heirlooms will now appear in one convenient menu

Mount adjustments – Mount speed and ability is now tied to player riding skill. Additionally flying mounts can now be used as ground mounts

Druid/Priest/Shaman – Wild Growth, Circle of Healing, Ancestral Healing, and Divine Hymn now favor players over pets and guardians

Hunter – Explosive Trap skill has been added to the Hunter’s Trap Launcher.

Warlock – Demonic Pact internal cooldown reduced to 1 second and the ability will always use 10% of spell power. Summon Infernal’s cooldown resets for different encounters and events.

Quest log and quest tracking

Bug fixes

With more players heading back to the expansion as the hype around Hardcore slows, it's only a matter of time before ICC is conquered for the first time.