WoW’s missing blue and white Night Elf Heritage armor set is still coming

Blizzard has confirmed it still plans to release WoW’s blue-tinted Night Elf Heritage armor set, which players expected to see in the 10.1.7 update.

As expected, World of Warcraft’s 10.1.7 update added the Night Elf Heritage questline to the game. Those who complete this particular arc should unlock the Night Elf Heritage set as a reward, which includes pieces for the chest, feet, hand, head, legs, shoulder, waist, and wrist.

But there’s one problem that fans couldn’t shake. Datamining for the update’s PTR showed the armor set in question would unlock with at least two tint colors – purple and blue. However, once 10.1.7 launched, players were only able to access the purple variant.

Fortunately, Blizzard has offered some answers amid the confusion, though the specifics remain under lock and key.

In a post on the official World of Warcraft Twitter account, Blizzard confirmed that “there are future plans” for making the blue variant of the armor available.

The studio isn’t yet ready to share concrete details, though, meaning there’s no word on when exactly the armor recolor will arrive in-game. How players should expect to access the content serves as yet another mystery.

While relieved by the news, World of Warcraft fans in the above thread are worried about the potential cost and grind. Wrote one skeptical user, “Just hope it’s going to be a reward from a quest or [something], instead of [us] having to spend 2k tendies.”

Another person said, “Please don’t make us grind or farm our a**es off for something we should have gotten on day 1.”

Hopefully, all will become much clearer sooner rather than later.