WoW devs confirm trios are coming to Plunderstorm Battle Royale

The announcement that the mystery World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.6 was to take the form of standalone Battle Royale Plunderstorm came as a shock to many. Happily, it seems to have provoked a largely positive response since release, so much so that Blizzard is set to expand on its current offering.

In a post on Twitter/X, the developers behind the game confirmed that following next week’s reset, trio queues are going to be added to the existing solos/duos modes. Lead Software Engineer Orlando Salvatore had this to say on the upcoming addition to the game.

“The community has been such an integral part of giving feedback and helping make Plunderstorm as great as it can be… We also realize that for some of you, solos and duos may be a bit limiting.

“Starting next week, trios will be available in Plunderstorm. We’re super excited about this and hope you all have fun with it.”

The initial plan to introduce solos and duos was largely intended to test the waters for what is a significant departure from the usual WoW formula. Trios is the next step in that process as the mode continues to build on its popularity.

Plunderstorm also spawned the Creator Royale, an event in which pairs of WoW content creators sought to be the last team standing. With a total prize pool of $50,000, notable names including Mr GM, Guzu, and Savix all vied for the title, with the win eventually going to French duo Kenny and Lapi.