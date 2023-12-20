WoW players puzzled by mystery 10.2.6 patch in 2024 roadmap

WoW’s 2024 roadmap includes mention of a 10.2.6 patch, but players have no idea what the mystery update will actually entail.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for World of Warcraft, specifically due to the launch of The War Within expansion. The DLC will arrive later in the year, however, leaving players to wonder what else Blizzard may have planned.

Fortunately, the studio just provided the community with a roadmap outlining WoW’s next 12 months of content drops. The year will begin with patch 10.2.5, which promises Dragon Isles epilogues, Follower Dungeons, and more.

Season 4 will kick off in the spring, followed by patch 10.2.7. The summer months should introduce The War Within pre-patch, with the expansion itself going live in the fall. But one part of the roadmap has fans scratching their heads in confusion.

WoW 2024 roadmap raises questions about 10.2.6 patch

Reddit user Infebdo shared a screenshot of the 2024 roadmap that Blizzard posted for World of Warcraft. Again, it outlines plans for 10.2.5 early in the year, while War Within sits center-stage much later.

Fans were quick to question the Jolly Roger flag sandwiched between the roadmap’s 10.2.5 and Season 4 banners. The icon is splayed across a torn black banner, with the following attached “10.2.6.”

One of the more popular responses in the thread asks, “What’s the pirate flag for 10.2.6 for? Anyone can explain to me?” And that’s just it – no one knows what the developers have in store for 10.2.6 and this tease only raises more questions.

Of course, vague teases invite speculation. A discussion within the thread ponders whether WoW’s 10.2.6 update may introduce something pirate-adjacent like open seas content. In that same line of thinking, others are hoping for a Nightsquall-related update of some kind.

There are also fans with their fingers crossed for player housing, specifically of the “boat house” variety.

Fortunately, the patch’s position on the roadmap means World of Warcraft faithful won’t have to wait too long to learn what Blizzard has up its sleeve.