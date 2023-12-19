World of Warcraft: The War Within Hero Talents explained

World of Warcraft: The War Within was announced at Blizzcon as the first part of the three-expansion series The Worldsoul Saga. Since then, Blizzard has gone into further detail about some specific new features, the latest of which are the new Hero Talent trees.

The story is set to take players into the Heart of Azeroth, after the cinematic trailer revealed that Thrall had been hearing voices and seeing visions from the center of the world. He and Anduin agree to investigate the threat together, and it is from there that the story will begin.

As well as promising to correct the course of WoW’s presently convoluted story, the expansion is set to introduce many new features and experiences for players to participate in. One of those is Hero Talents, which are designed to complement the existing talent trees with new powers and buffs.

The War Within Hero Talents provides evergreen progression

Hero Talents are self-contained talent trees that operate independently from the existing talent systems from previous expansions. First unlocked at Level 71 as players start their journey through the new leveling zones, there are three paths within each class’ Hero Talent trees. Of those, each spec will have access to two different paths.

The example provided by Blizzard to demonstrate the point is Warriors, whose three Hero Talents options are Mountain Thane, Colossus and Slayer. Fury spec will be able to access Mountain Thane and Slayer, Arms can use Colossus and Slayer, while Protection has Mountain Thane and Colossus available.

Within each of those three options is a node-based tree that players will recognize as similar to the versions already existing in the game. Each has 11 nodes in total, with a “Keystone” and “Capstone” ability at the beginning and end.

These new abilities are set to provide further differentiation between classes and specs, with the developer referring to their use in a similar fashion to subclasses. Aside from the three above, Blizzard has also revealed tantalizing names, including San’Layn Death Knight, Chronowarden Evoker and Lightsmith Paladin.

With full details for each tree set to release over the next few months, check back into Dexerto for complete guides on each Hero Talent tree and their respective classes heading into the release of The War Within.