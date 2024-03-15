WoW 10.2.6. mystery update release date confirmed

Blizzard has confirmed that the mystery Patch 10.2.6. for World of Warcraft is set to arrive on March 19, after speculation on its arrival reached a boiling point.

When Blizzard announced its roadmap for 2024 back at the start of the year, fans were surprised to see a mystery Patch 10.2.6 marked with a simple pirate-style flag, and no explanation has been forthcoming since.

Speculation has been rife about what the content update could be. The fact that the developer has drawn significant attention to it while maintaining the secrecy of its details has only served to increase the speculation around the patch.

Now, at the very least, fans have a release date to look forward to and, in some good news, they don’t have long to wait.

WoW 10.2.6. arrives on March 19

In a post on the original World of Warcraft website, Blizzard confirmed the release date for 10.2.6 as March 19. Unfortunately for excited players, other than further blurry, pirate-themed imagery, no further details have been forthcoming.

Interestingly, the developer did not provide a global release date for the patch, causing consternation among some of the community. On Twitter/X, the Vice President for World of Warcraft, Holly Longdale, used an interesting analogy to confirm why they have not confirmed a global release date/time.

Speculatively, it’s likely to be March 19 for North America and March 20 for other regions, but there is no concrete information on that at this point.

The other major piece of confirmed detail is that Patch 10.2.6. is a “bold, new, limited-time event.” It’s unclear what exactly this looks like in practice and how long it will stick around.

In any case, WoW players are undoubtedly excited about this major update. Whether Blizzard can deliver on the hype remains to be seen.