Team Liquid secures world’s first completion of WoW Aberrus raid on Mythic

Team Liquid has secured the world’s first completion of World of Warcraft’s recent Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid on Mythic difficulty.

Popular MMO World of Warcraft has arguably been one of Blizzard’s biggest successes thus far. The longstanding game was released back in 2004 and has maintained a consistent player base throughout the years. More recently, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight was released into the game, furthering the narrative and exploration zones of the game.

Dragonflight’s most recent Patch 10.1 saw the release of Zaralek, a brand new zone that also housed the second raid of the expansion, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Aberrus featured 9 total encounters, and its Mythic difficulty was released earlier this week.

Esport organization Team Liquid was able to take home the world’s first for the raid, resulting in an end to their cold streak starting in 2020.

Liquid’s composition comprised of 13 DPS, 5 tanks, and 2 healers, with their 114th pull of Scalecommander Sarkareth being the kill.

Many members of the community have come to congratulate Team Liquid on the monumental achievement. Even the official World of Warcraft Twitter account offered applause through a reply.

Liquid’s 114 pull takedown was rather impressive, leaving both Echo and Method to take down the boss themselves. Echo was able to clear shortly after at 141 pulls, showcasing the brilliant feat Liquid was able to perform with the lower pull count.

Method are still on their way to clearing according to Raider.io, with their best pull at 22.45%.

Aside from being the first to defeat Scalecommander Sarkareth and the raid, Liquid were ahead of the pack for the latter half of the encounters. Raider.io has noted that Team Liquid was the first team to take down Rashok, Zskarn, Magmorax, Echo of Neltharion and Sarkareth.