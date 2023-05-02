World of Warcraft: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid release date, what to expect, more

World of Warcraft’s next patch, 10.1 Embers of Neltharion, brings about a new raid titled Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Here’s what we know so far including its release date, what to expect, and more.

Dragonflight has been a pretty major success for Blizzard’s long-lasting MMORPG World of Warcraft. Now in its 19th year, the game still sees a healthy player base logging on daily with content slowly being released with each new patch.

Next on the calendar, Patch 10.1 brings about the next raid for World of Warcraft in the form of Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.

With that being said, here’s everything we currently know about the next raid for World of Warcraft.

Blizzard Dragonflight has seen thousands jumping back into WoW.

Aberrus will be released shortly after Patch 10.1’s new zone drops, slated for a current release of May 9, 2023. Here’s the release timing for both US and EU servers.

United States: May 9, 2023, at 8 PM PST

Europe: May 10, 2023, at 4 AM CEST

It’s worth noting that all difficulties of the raid are released simultaneously, meaning regardless of if you play on Normal, Heroic, or Mythic the raid will open up at the same time for you.

WoW: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible what to expect

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible has been confirmed to take place in the new zone of Zaralek Cavern. The raid itself is a secret laboratory in the Cavern and is the birthplace of the Dracthyr.

Blizzard The Aberrus raid will take place within the new Zaralek Cavern zone introduced in Patch 10.1.

Aberrus will contain 9 boss encounters in total, these are:

Kazzara, the Hellforged

Amalgamation Chamber: Eternal Blaze, Essence of Shadow, and Shadowflame Amalgamation

The Forgotten Experiments: Neldris, Thadrion, and Rionthus

Assault on the Zaqali: Warlord Kagni

Rashok, the Elder

Zskarn, the Vigilant Steward

Magmorax

Echo of Neltharion

Scalecommander Sarkareth

WoW: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible item level rewards

Aberrus will offer players gear of item levels ranging from 402-450, depending on the difficulty it is completed on. Here are the reward ranges for each difficulty level of the Aberrus raid.

LFR: 402 – 411

Normal: 415 – 424

Heroic: 428 – 437

Mythic: 441 – 450

The exact level of the item will depend on which encounter you’re currently completing, with the early encounters awarding lower-level gear, and the latter awarding higher.