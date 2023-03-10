World of Warcraft Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion: new zone, raid & more

World of Warcraft’s Patch 10.1 is soon to hit the PTR, here’s everything we know about the next update coming to Blizzard’s timeless MMO.

It’s hard to deny the sheer amount of World of Warcraft has had over the years. The 19-year-old MMO has withstood the test of time and remains one of the most popular games of the genre.

Dragonflight has been no different for the massively multiplayer game, which still continues to see updates to this day. With that being said, Patch 10.1 is soon to be released to the PTR servers and then to live, meaning it’s a good idea to catch up on what’s coming next to the game. So here’s everything we currently know about World of Warcraft Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion.

Article continues after ad

When is World of Warcraft Patch 10.1?

World of Warcraft’s Patch 10.1 will be arriving to the PTR on March 10th, 2023. However, no date has been confirmed for its launch to live as of yet.

We do know that Patch 10.0.7 will be dropping March 21st, 2023 for America. So it’s likely that 10.1 should release some months after that.

Blizzard Dragonriding will be available in the new zone for Patch 10.1.

World of Warcraft Patch 10.1 Content

New Zone: Zaralek Cavern

Zaralek Cavern will be the new zone introduced with Patch 10.1, hosting its own variety of content. There’ll be plenty of new quests, dragonriding updates, and friends to meet throughout this zone, with even more for the keen adventurer.

New Raid: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

Zaralek Cavern will also host a new raid within the zone. Aberrus is a secret laboratory hidden in Zaralek Cavern. The birth place of the Dracthyr, it’s also where Neltharion succumbed to the whispers of the Old Gods.

Article continues after ad

The raid itself will have 9 bosses in total, with one of the known enemies being Scalecommander Sarkareth, whose forces are looking to claim the legacy of the Dracthyr.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aberrus will release with normal, heroic, and mythic difficulties, these will be released simultaneously.

Blizzard Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible will be the next raid in Patch 10.1.

New Mythic+ Rotation

The Mythic+ Dungeon rotation will be receiving some updates, with older dungeons being cycled out, and being replaced with a new selection. The four remaining Dragonflight dungeons will join the Mythic+ rotation, these being:

Brackenhide Hollow

Halls of Infusion

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Neltharus

Alongside these dungeons, four older dungeons will return to provide new challenges in their Mythic+ mode. These dungeons are:

Freehold (Battle for Azeroth)

The Underrot (Battle for Azeroth)

Neltharion’s Lair (Legion)

Vortex Pinnacle (Cataclysm)

Other small changes will be coming in Patch 10.1, but we won’t know about the concrete details until the patch hits PTR.