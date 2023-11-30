WoW Season of Discovery complete Paladin Rune guide

Paladins are looking like a solid choice in all three roles heading into World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery, largely thanks to the Runes on offer.

For those unaware, the new Rune Engraving system is the most significant change to the original Classic formula in the latest season. Essentially, players will be able to discover and unlock Runes in the open world, which will then provide buffs and abilities once engraved onto armor pieces.

In the first phase, three armor slots will be available for engraving, though it’s important to note that the Runes are engraved directly into the armor pieces and not the slot itself. These Runes will have to be earned, either by defeating enemies, puzzles or other challenges.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bearing all this in mind, here is our full breakdown of the Runes available to Paladins in Season of Discovery.

Complete Paladin Rune list and effects in Season of Discovery

Before jumping into the Runes, it’s important to note that a significant part of the pitched experience for Season of Discovery is uncovering its secrets. That said, the list below will not include any information on where or how to earn these Runes. There are twelve Runes confirmed for the first phase of the game on release, with an additional datamined Rune that could be added at any point.

Article continues after ad

Confirmed Paladin Runes

Glove Runes

Divine Storm Instant An instant weapon attack that causes 110% of weapon damage to up to 4 enemies within 8 yards. The Divine Storm heals up to 3 party or raid members totaling 25% of the damage caused.

Aegis Instant Increases your block value by 30% and damaging melee and ranged attacks against you have a 10% chance to increase your chance to block by 30%. Lasts 10 sec or 5 blocks. Effect not cumulative with Redoubt.

Horn of Lordaeron Instant The Paladin blows the Horn of Lordaeron, which increases total Strength and Agility of all party members within 30 yards by 17. Lasts 2 min. Exclusive with Blessing of Might.

Seal of Martyrdom Instant Fills you with holy spirit for 30 sec, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to up to 3 nearby targets, but you lose health equal to 10% of the damage inflicted. While this seal is active, your party members within 40 yards each gain mana equal to 10% of all damage you take. Unleashing this Seal’s energy will judge an enemy, instantly causing 70% weapon damage at the cost of health equal to 10% of the damage inflicted.



Chest Runes

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Crusader Strike Instant An instant strike that causes 75% weapon damage and regenerates 2% of your maximum mana.

Hand of Reckoning Instant Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you. While you know this ability, the threat bonus from Righteous Fury is increased to 80% and Righteous Fury causes you gain mana when healed by others equal to 25% of the amount healed. Additionally, while Righteous Fury is active, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Righteous Fury will remain active until cancelled.

Beacon of Light Instant The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 60 yard radius. Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon for 100% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1 min.



Leg Runes

Exorcist Instant Exorcism can now be cast on any target and has 100% increased critical strike chance against Undead and Demons.

Rebuke Instant Interrupts spellcasting and prevents any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec.

Inspiration Exemplar Instant Your inspiring presence periodically dispels Fear and Sleep effects on nearby party members.

Avenger’s Shield Instant Hurls a holy shield at the enemy, dealing 165 to 197 Holy damage, Dazing them and then jumping to additional nearby enemies. Affects 3 total targets. Lasts 10 sec.

Divine Sacrifice Instant 30% of all damage taken by party and members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage that reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec.



Datamined Paladin Runes

Path of Arthas Instant Your connection to the Light has been damaged. All Holy healing you deal decreased by 50%, but all non-Holy damage you deal increased by 5%.



Those who have enjoyed later versions of the Paladin will likely be familiar with abilities like Crusader Strike and Divine Storm. Overall, it’s a reasonably strong showing from the class Runes, and there is plenty of utility, regardless of which role players choose. In particular, Retribution Paladin DPS should be more competitive with its melee peers in Season of Discovery than it was in standard Classic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To find out when Season of Discovery is set to release in your area, check out our full breakdown:

When does WoW Season of Discovery come out? Release times for all regions