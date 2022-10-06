Asmongold explains why WoW Dragonflight fan cinematic trumps Blizzard’s original

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Asmongold was shocked when he discovered a fan cinematic for WoW Dragonflight that ex claimed was better than the original made by Blizzard Entertainment.

Although Asmongold has been around the World of Warcraft community for over ten years, even he is stunned by what he comes across from time to time.

During a stream on October 5, the OTK streamer live reacted to a fan-made cinematic celebrating the upcoming WoW expansion Dragonflight.

Asmongold was blown away by the video, especially considering the video’s creator even put Asmon himself in the video.

asmongold/Blizzard Asmongold is one of the most popular WoW streamers on Twitch.

Asmongold shocked by incredible WoW Dragonflight cinematic

The cinematic, created by Westfall Studios, has had over 145k views since it was uploaded on September 20.

Westfall’s video is entirely shot within the MMORPG and shows the story of the Alliance coming together with iconic Dragons like Alexstraza and Nozdormu to sail off into the Dragon Isles for the very first time.

The video is gorgeous and is even available to view in 4K resolution. Asmongold loved the video and said it reminded him of the early days of WoW when fan-made videos were entirely done via capturing footage in-game.

Westfall put Asmongold and Reckful in the video amongst the tons of Alliance members who gathered together towards the end. They also added Asmongold’s Human Warrior character he’s become well known for playing for years across every expansion of the game.

With so many nods to Asmon personally, on top of the stellar video production, he had to admit this video trumps the quality of the one Blizzard made themselves.