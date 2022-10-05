Asmongold claims WoW’s peak was bigger than both Fortnite & Minecraft

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Asmongold explained why he believes the peak of World of Warcraft’s popularity was bigger than other huge games like Fortnite and Minecraft.

Asmongold is a long-time World of Warcraft player, and as such, knows tons about the history of the game and each of its expansions.

The OTK streamer was present for the game’s peaks in the mid-2000s with expansions like The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King when the MMORPG had 15 million concurrent subscribers.

Now, Asmon claims that WoW at its most popular was more beloved than both Minecraft & Fortnite.

Asmonmgold is one of Twitch’s biggest WoW streamers.

Asmongold explains why WoW was bigger than Minecraft & Fortnite

The 31-year-old streamer was live on October 5 when he explained just how big WoW was when it was at its most popular.

“WoW at its peak was way bigger than Minecraft at its peak. Fortnite or Minecraft. It was like a legitimate cultural phenomenon,” he said.

He proved his point by pulling up Google search analytics showing that World of Warcraft at its peak had much biggest sustained interest than either Minecraft or Fortnite.

However, the streamer did admit that WoW has a way smaller player base, although that is mostly due to how difficult WoW is to get into rather than a Battle Royal or Minecraft. WoW also requires a monthly subscription, while Fortnite is completely free and Minecraft is a one-time purchase.

Ultimately it’s entirely subjective which of the three games is the biggest, but WoW certainly does have a strong argument to be the most significant game of all time.

With WoW Dragonflight on the way, Blizzard Entertainment is hoping the company can regain the limelight from its glory days.