ZywOo: “apEX is a crazy guy!” | BLAST Premier CSGO World Final

The BLAST Premier World Final is Team Vitality’s last dance before the CS:GO roster restructures for 2022, and ZywOo is enjoying every bit of apEX’s antics on and off the server.

So far, Vitality have beaten Astralis and G2 on its way to the upper bracket semifinals against Gambit. While ZywOo continues to impress in-game, apEX has been lighting up the scoreboard and letting teams know it.

Though this might very well be the last time we see this French lineup together, they’ve been putting on quite the show at the BLAST Word Finals.

Discover more: “Vitality Got Lemons, They Made Lemonade!” Richard Lewis Reacts