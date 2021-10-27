Why 100 Thieves kicked their star Valorant leader!

100 Thieves shocked the Valorant community after they dropped in-game leader steel. The CSGO veteran consistently kept 100T competitive but the team saw improvements that needed to be made.

Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan lifted the first major NA Valorant trophy with 100T after First Strike all the way through a third-fourth place finish at Masters 3 Berlin.

Still, his Agent pool and individual impact on rounds left a lot to be desired especially in a meta that’s only getting faster.

Whether or not we see steel come back to the lineup someday remains to be seen, but he’s shown that he has much to offer for a top team.