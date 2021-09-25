Who Is the BEST Sniper in VALORANT? | The Hot List

Without a doubt, the operator is the best gun in Valorant, as its potential could be deemed as unlimited, but who’s the best OPer in the game?

The operator’s importance in Valorant’s diversified meta clearly shows with the hefty price tag that comes with the weapon, and with such importance in the game, it begs the question, who is the best OPer in the game?

From TSM Wardell, to Acend’s cNed, and even all the way to d3ffo from Gambit Esports, IHOLDSHIFT breaks down the top five OPer’s that are currently competing in the Valorant Champions Tour.

