Why Envy’s Hidden Edge Can Cause a Masters Shock!

Having made it into VCT Masters Berlin as the third seed from NA, Team Envy is looking to make a huge impact on the international stage, but does the team have what it takes to contest with the best?

After the recent acquisition of Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, Team Envy is looking like a force to be reckoned with heading into VCT Masters and a potential dark horse in the tournament.

Join Curveball’s James ‘BanKs’ Banks, Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, and Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner as they break down Envy’s strengths heading into the competition.

