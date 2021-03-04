Wardell needs help for TSM to qualify for Valorant Masters - Dexerto

Valorant Champions Tour promises the team that wins ultimate glory, but it’s proving sticky for some teams and players as they attempt to plow through their opponents.

TSM’s roster has undoubtedly struggled during Valorant Champions Tour’s Stage 1, hardly living up to the high standards they set themselves in 2020. It seems only one man can carry them to Masters, though. With everyone around him slumping, Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu is currently TSM’s beating heart. On his signature Agent, Jett, he’s already continually dragged his team back from the brink of a loss. With the best K/D in North America on the knife-slinging Agent, he’s looking as dangerous as ever, but he needs his teammates to step up if TSM wants to make a deep run. Read More: Live: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Challengers 3 EU and NA: 100T beat T1 His teammates failed to step up to the plate when it matters most, often leading him to hold up the frontline. Guaranteeing a win against the team is often a simple objective for the gang – stop Wardell from popping off.

However, at Challengers 3, the team seems to be regaining some sense of control. James ‘hazed’ Cobb and Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik have stepped up to the plate, showcasing fantastic skill and finesse during the qualifiers. With Wardell being matched by his gang, they didn’t drop a single map on their way to the main event.

Going forward, though, the team needs to keep on the roll, or cuts will undoubtedly need to be made for TSM’s longevity.

Advertisement

For all Valorant Champions Tour news, head over to our dedicated hub.